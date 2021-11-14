Advertisement

Meteorologist Hannah Messier’s Saturday, November 13th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a beautiful Saturday with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s with lots of sunshine.

Tonight will be cold. A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Western Big Bend and Southwestern Georgia. Make sure to bring your plants inside. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to the upper 30s and low 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Make sure to wear a jacket! We’ll have a mostly sunny sky for the entire day. Temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s.

Monday will also be chilly with highs only rising into the upper 60s. Temperatures will slowly climb into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week. Isolated showers are possible at the very end of the week as a week cold front moves in and cools temperatures back into the low 70s.

