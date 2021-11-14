Advertisement

Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another

A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A teenager was killed and another suffered critical injuries following a collision between a sedan and coach bus Sunday morning in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 71 and Peacock Bridge Road, according to the FHP press release.

Troopers say the 19-year-old driver of the sedan attempted to make a left turn to travel north on SR 71, but entered the path of a passenger bus traveling in the southbound lanes.

The bus driver reportedly tried to brake and avoid a crash, but that was unsuccessful.

The 19-year-old woman from Marianna was killed in the crash. An 18-year-old passenger, also from Marianna, was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital.

The bus driver was not hurt.

Jackson County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five inmates escaped a central Georgia jail late Friday night. Authorities say they are...
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped inmates in central Ga.
A crash with injuries resulted in a roadway closure between Midyette Road and Hill Lane,...
Crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road
Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of an NCAA college football...
FSU upsets Miami, 31-28, in another rivalry classic
Football Friday Night: November 12, 2021
Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier not seeking reelection
Leon County elections 1 year out; longtime commissioner not running

Latest News

A death investigation is underway after a young man fell to his death Saturday night, according...
TPD investigating death in Collegetown following seven-story fall
Parker Coleman makes Southern Mac and Cheese on Sunday's Good Morning Show.
Cooking With Parker - Southern Mac & Cheese
Sunday morning's temperatures were some of the coldest so far this season, but how long will...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 14
The COVID Education and Engagement task force hosted a family friendly COVID vaccination event...
COVID task force hosts family vaccination event