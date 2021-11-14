Advertisement

South City learning hub hosts family fun day and open house

The South City Foundation held an open house family day at their learning hub.
The South City Foundation held an open house family day at their learning hub.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a family fun day in Tallahassee’s south side on Saturday.

The South City Foundation held an open house family day at their learning hub.

The learning hub opened in late September. Parents and kids can come and access free internet, get help with homework, make telehealth appointments, and more.

Courtney Atkins, the executive director of the South City foundation, said the hub is important in bridging together the digital divide.

“We knew that kids in this community were already behind when they enter kindergarten and their third grade reading scores. And then with the pandemic and the digital learning families didn’t have connectivity or technical skills to set those things up, and so kids are getting further and further behind. So we love that we can have this free Wi-Fi here, we have to thank our partners at Comcast,” said Atkins.

The learning hub is located at 900 Bates Drive and is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 2 PM to 6PM.

