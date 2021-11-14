TPD investigating death in Collegetown following seven-story fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A young man died after falling seven stories out of a Collegetown apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident happened at 619 S. Woodward Avenue, according to a TPD incident summary shared with WCTV.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The report indicated the death is not criminal in nature.

This is an open investigation, per TPD.

