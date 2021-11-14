Valdosta State earns one seed, first round bye in DII Football Tournament
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The NCAA has unveiled the field of 28 for its Division II Football Tournament with the Valdosta State Blazers earning one of four one seeds and a first round bye in the playoff.
VSU is slated to face off against the winner of four seed and SIAC Champion Albany State or arch rival West Georgia who have both already lost to the Blazers this season.
The Blazers were able to hang onto the top spot in their Super Regional despite a loss at GSC Co-Champion West Florida in the final game of the regular season. The UWF Argonauts are the third seed in the region with a potential rematch looming at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for the Super Region final.
