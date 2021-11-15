Advertisement

Barb’s Macadamia Brittle Blonde Brownie Bites

By Barb McGarrah | Barb's Gourmet Brittle
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ cup chocolate chips
  • 1 cup Crushed Barb’s Macadamia Brittle
  • ½ cup roasted macadamia nuts

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking pan with parchment paper.

Melt butter and add sugar. Stir until the mixture is smooth. Add eggs and vanilla until completely combined.

In a separate bowl combine flour and baking powder. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until completely combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Divide the batter in half.

Spread half the batter evenly in the baking pan. Sprinkle crushed macadamia brittle over the batter. Spread remaining batter over the top of crushed brittle. Sprinkle top of the batter with roasted macadamia nuts.

Bake the brownies for 25 to 30 minutes or until they are light brown on the edges and top.

Cool completely and cut into bite-size squares.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a young man fell to his death Saturday night, according...
TPD investigating death in Collegetown following seven-story fall
Five inmates escaped a central Georgia jail late Friday night. Authorities say they are...
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped inmates in central Ga.
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another
A crash with injuries resulted in a roadway closure between Midyette Road and Hill Lane,...
Crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road
A rare species of bird is calling the North Florida Wildlife Center home, as a world renowned...
National Geographic photographer captures rare white-thighed hornbill at North Florida Wildlife Center

Latest News

Barb McGarrah once again showed off one of her sweet treats on the WCTV set!
Barb's Macadamia Brittle Blonde Brownie Bites
Healthy Chef Ashley Douglas showed off her take on Shrimp and Oatmeal on the WCTV set!
Shrimp and Savory Oatmeal with Healthy Chef Ashley
Healthy Chef Ashley Douglas showed off her take on Shrimp and Oatmeal on the WCTV set!
Shrimp and Savory Oatmeal with Healthy Chef Ashley
CHEF WEAVER JOINED WCTV IN THE KITCHEN TO PUT HER INTERESTING TWIST ON SOUP AHEAD OF THE COLD...
cooking with chef rebecca - clipped version