Barb’s Macadamia Brittle Blonde Brownie Bites

INGREDIENTS

½ cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ cup chocolate chips

1 cup Crushed Barb’s Macadamia Brittle

½ cup roasted macadamia nuts

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking pan with parchment paper.

Melt butter and add sugar. Stir until the mixture is smooth. Add eggs and vanilla until completely combined.

In a separate bowl combine flour and baking powder. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until completely combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Divide the batter in half.

Spread half the batter evenly in the baking pan. Sprinkle crushed macadamia brittle over the batter. Spread remaining batter over the top of crushed brittle. Sprinkle top of the batter with roasted macadamia nuts.

Bake the brownies for 25 to 30 minutes or until they are light brown on the edges and top.

Cool completely and cut into bite-size squares.

