TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brandon McCray is no longer the head football coach at Godby High School.

McCray sent the following statement to WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly Monday morning:

I want to thank Godby High School administration, the incredible teachers and staff, and the families for one of the greatest blessings of my life. Go Cougars!”

After starting the season 0-7, Godby finished the year on a three-game winning streak. Those wins came against Pensacola, Leon and Arnold.

