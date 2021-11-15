Charles’ Morning Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chill was back Monday morning as locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia reported temperatures in the 30s and 40s as of 5 a.m. Temperatures will not change much until sunrise, but abundant sunshine will allow for the temperatures to increase. Highs will be a little bit warmer than Sunday and be closer to 70.

High pressure at the surface, which has provided the nice weather since the weekend, will move into the Atlantic by Wednesday morning. The high’s relocation will switch the wind direction to the east, and southeast by Thursday. The change in wind direction will push some moisture back into the area and push morning lows into the 50s starting Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 for the week.

A cold front is forecast to approach the South Thursday and pass through the viewing area Friday morning. With the best moisture remaining to the south and the best lift to the north, rain chances will be at 10% at best Thursday through Saturday. The Friday morning low will be in the mid 50s with a high in the lower 70s. After the front passes, the low will be back into the 40s with the highs ranging from near 70 to the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.