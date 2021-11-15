Community rallies for Wesley Gaskins as he battles cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The parking lot of City Church lit up with dozens of cars parading through to show their support for a special young man.

It was the sights and sounds of a community rallying together.

“When you first hear it, I mean you never want to hear your kid has cancer,” said Brandon Gaskins. “That’s probably the toughest news I’ve ever heard in my entire life, but we have our faith in God. If we didn’t have that, I don’t know where we’d be.”

Wesley Gaskins is seven years old.

Last month he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT).

On Sunday dozens of family and friends, along with some extra help from The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tallahassee Police Department, paraded through the parking lot to help Wesley keep fighting.

“I don’t know how people get through this that don’t have a big community like this around them,” said mother Virginia Gaskins. “This is hard, but doing it with them is a lot easier.”

Family friend Jacob Smith organized the event. He says he wanted to make sure Wesley knew that he’s not alone.

“My heart just immediately broke, and I didn’t know what to say or what to do, but we knew how much we loved Wesley,” Smith said.

Each sign and wave from the windows is a testimony that this community has his back.

Smith says he’s grateful to see so many people help out in showing their support.

“So grateful and so joyful to see Wesley just smiling and waving,” Smith said.

“We’re getting by, we’re fighting through and we’re going to keep fighting until we get this thing beat,” Brandon said.

Wesley says his favorite part of the afternoon was seeing the firetrucks.

