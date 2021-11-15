Fight leads to shots fired on Corvallis Ave., no injuries reported

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says an early Saturday morning fight on Corvallis Avenue led to shots being fired in the area.

According to TPD’s incident report, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 1900 block of Corvallis Ave. around 4 a.m. Saturday. The officers were flagged down by three women, who told them they were dropping off a friend when their vehicle was randomly surrounded by a group of about 10 people trying to fight them, according to TPD.

The women told police they got out of their car to explain to the group it was a misunderstanding, then an unknown woman started the fight, “at which time, they all began fighting,” the report says.

As the women started to get back into their car, someone started firing a gun “in an unknown direction,” TPD’s report says.

“It was later discovered the hood of their vehicle had been struck. The females did not wish to pursue charges and declined providing statements,” the report states.

Officers found multiple shell casings on the road and noticed the bullets had hit several cars and units. TPD says no injuries were reported in this incident and no suspects have been identified at this point.

