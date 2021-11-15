Former FSU star, NFL player Nigel Bradham arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State and NFL football star Nigel Bradham was arrested in Tallahassee Saturday on drug and weapons charges.

Arrest papers say troopers stopped Bradham’s Corvette as he got off I-10 at the US Highway 90 exit on Tallahassee’s east side. The trooper says he stopped Bradham’s car after running the tag and finding that it was not currently registered to a vehicle or a person.

Arrest papers say troopers smelled marijuana and when they asked for his license and registration, Bradham pointed to the glove box and indicated there was a gun inside.

According to arrest papers, Bradham showed troopers his concealed weapons permit and claimed to have a medical marijuana card as well, but troopers said when they checked the registry Bradham was not on it.

Troopers then told Bradham they were going to search his car and he said there was “some weed” inside, arrest papers say.

Court papers say troopers found a satchel in the front seat that had 10 small bags of marijuana inside along with a 9mm pistol. In the trunk, troopers say, was a suitcase with nearly three and a half pounds of marijuana inside.

A glock in the glove box was reported stolen out of Missouri, arrest papers say.

Leon County court records show Bradham is facing three felony charges for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.

Leon County court records show Bradham was arrested Saturday, made his first appearance Sunday and was released on bond.

Court records say Bradham told the judge he intends to hire an attorney, but records do not yet list an attorney representing him in this case.

Bradham was a star linebacker at FSU, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2012 and most notably went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, earning a Super Bowl ring there in 2018.

Bradham is currently a free agent.

The Wakulla High School graduate holds an annual camp for kids in his hometown and when COVID canceled those plans in 2020, Bradham hosted a backpack drive instead.

