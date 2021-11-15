Advertisement

Jahn resigns as Leon head football coach

The Rickards Raiders host the Leon Lions at Gene Cox Stadium in a Tallahassee showdown.
The Rickards Raiders host the Leon Lions at Gene Cox Stadium in a Tallahassee showdown.(Ryan Kelly)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Garrett Jahn has resigned as head football coach at Leon High School, the school announced Monday morning.

LHS says Jahn informed the team this morning that he was stepping down and says that he will remain on staff while the school searches for his replacement.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the historic Leon Football program; it is truly like no other,” Jahn wrote in his resignation letter to the LHS administration. “Leon football represents pride, tradition and excellence. Regardless of the wins and losses, I believe those core values have been instilled in our young men during my time at Leon. As a former player and now former coach, Leon football has always been a big part of my life and I wish the program success in the future.”

“We appreciate all of Coach Jahn’s hard work and dedication to the Leon Lions football program. We wish him all the best as he steps in to the next phase of his career,” said Leon High Principal Michael Bryan.

In five years as Leon’s head coach, Jahn went 8-37, including a 1-8 record in 2021.

