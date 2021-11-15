Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 15, 2021

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Nov. 14, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a young man fell to his death Saturday night, according...
TPD investigating death in Collegetown following seven-story fall
Five inmates escaped a central Georgia jail late Friday night. Authorities say they are...
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped inmates in central Ga.
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another
A crash with injuries resulted in a roadway closure between Midyette Road and Hill Lane,...
Crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road
Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of an NCAA college football...
FSU upsets Miami, 31-28, in another rivalry classic

Latest News

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 12, 2021
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 11, 2021
Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home and threatening teen with a...
GPD: A Gainesville woman is in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, threatening a teen with a knife
Season of Violence: Tallahassee PD reports 25 shootings with injury since the start of August