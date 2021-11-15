Leon County Sheriff’s Office hires Dr. Argatha Gilmore as first female Assistant Sheriff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A trailblazer has joined the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Former Lake City Police Chief, Dr. Argatha Gilmore, is the first female Assistant Sheriff at LCSO.

Dr. Gilmore also worked at the Tallahassee Police Department for 25 years, becoming the first African American woman to achieve the rank of Captain. Gilmore also served as Division Commander for multiple units within TPD.

Gilmore spent the last 12 years as the Chief of the Lake City Police Department, making history as the first female and first African American to hold that position.

Gilmore had a message for women thinking about a career in law enforcement.

“If you have a servant’s heart, because really this is not about money, it’s not about self glory. It’s about a calling that you want to make a difference in the community. And here we are, as females and women, we have such qualities and values that we bring to this profession,” Gilmore said.

The new job is a homecoming for Gilmore, who earned her Bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, and her Master’s degree from Florida A&M University.

Gilmore also graduated in 2018 with a doctorate from Regent University.

While in Lake City, Gilmore created a Citizen’s Police Academy and a Volunteers in Police Service program.

Gilmore says she’s ready to be a part of the “ALLin” initiative; she spent her first day meeting with other Command Staff.

“Argatha brings a wealth of leadership experience and knowledge to this position,” said Sheriff McNeil. “This is a homecoming for her, and her family and I have no doubt that she will inspire other women in law enforcement. Her familiarity with the area will assist LCSO in building on the ALLin initiatives and strengthen community relationships, with the goal of reducing crime in Leon County.”

