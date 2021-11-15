Advertisement

Memorial created for Tallahassee man who died from seven-story fall

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A memorial is now growing outside an apartment building in Collegetown as police continue to investigate a young man’s death over the weekend.

TPD said preliminary findings indicate the man’s death was not the result of a criminal act, but the investigation is still active.

The incident happened just before 11 pm Saturday night at Collegetown Phase II Flats.

Jake Wright, an FSU student who lives nearby, said he was shocked to hear what happened.

He arrived home that night around 3 a.m. and saw police had blocked off the alley behind the apartment building where the man fell.

“I live right down the block,” Wright said. “And so I got home kind of late Saturday night and there were a bunch of cops out and caution tape.”

A small memorial has been set up outside the apartment’s back entrance, where people have placed flowers and candles.

Someone wrote the words “I love you Giovanni.”

We have not confirmed the name of the young man who died.

TPD has not released any more details on the investigation, but we have submitted a records request and are waiting to hear back.

