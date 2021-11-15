NTSB report says small plane that crashed in Gadsden County was ‘experimental, amateur-built’

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More details about a Halloween afternoon plane crash in Gadsden County have been released in a National Transportation Safety Board report.

NTSB says the pilot of the “experimental, amateur-built” Vans RV-4 died in the crash near Chattahoochee around 1:20 p.m. that day. The pilot had taken off from the Tallahassee International Airport around 1:03 p.m. as they flew toward the Monroe County Aeroplex Airport in Monroeville, Alabama.

“After departure, the air traffic controller terminated radar services and approved the pilot to change radio frequencies,” the report says. “According to preliminary radar data provided by the Federal Aviation Administration, the airplane continued westbound for about 17 minutes before radar contact was lost.”

NTSB’s report says the canopy from the airplane fell in an off-duty highway patrolman’s yard as he was working outside. The canopy was about 1.5 miles from the main wreckage, according to the report.

The crash site was found in the woods, and the wreckage path was about 550 feet long, according to NTSB.

“The fuel tank was breached, and the left wing was fire damaged. The engine, propeller, pieces of the landing gear, and parts of the instrument panel were located at the end of the wreckage path. Both propeller blades were impact separated,” the report says.

Additionally, small pieces of sheet metal, wheel pants, pieces of the carburetor, fuel tank wing sections and stringers were found along the wreckage path for about 400 feet, NTSB says.

You can read the full NTSB report below or at this link.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.