Quincy City Manager files suit after City Commission votes down police chief hiring

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Quincy City Manager Jack McLean has filed a complaint and a motion to restrain the Quincy City Commission from prohibiting him from hiring sworn police officers and critical command staff.

In a press release from McLean, Quincy’s homicides average for the past 10 years has increased, including seven in 18 months between 2019 and 2020, a long with 59 other incidents involving gun violence during the same period.

According to the release, the City of Quincy hired Timothy Ashley as new police chief on November 8, 2021, but the City Commission prohibited the hire to go through with a 3-2 vote.

McLean says section 3.04 of the city code was violated.

“The city manager shall be the chief administrative officer of the city,” section 3.04 reads. “He shall be responsible to the commission for the administration of all city affairs placed in his charge by or under this charter. He shall have the following powers and duties:

He shall employ or appoint all city employees and appointive administrative officers provided for by or under this charter, except as otherwise provided by law, this charter, or rules adopted by the commission pursuant to this charter. All such employees shall serve at the pleasure of the city manager, but the city manager, when he deems it necessary for the good of the service, may suspend in writing, with or without pay, or remove any employee under his jurisdiction except as otherwise provided by law, this charter, or rules adopted by the commission pursuant to this charter. He may authorize any administrative officer who is subject to his direction and supervision to exercise these powers with respect to subordinates in that officer’s department, office, or agency.”

Section 3.04 is subtitled “Powers and duties of the city manager.”

In the press release, McLean says the city is in “dire” need of law enforcement and there are three sworn officer and two patrol officer positions currently open, along with an investigator and a non-sworn person to view surveillance video and social media.

In the filing, McLean requests the circuit judge enter an emergency injunction to restrain the city commission’s “improper and illegal motion.”

