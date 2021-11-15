Rickards High, Leon County Schools leaders hold ribbon cutting as new science building opens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brand new classrooms are now open at Rickards High School.

The Maggie B. Lewis-Butler Science Building was dedicated to the local education Monday morning as the school district unveiled the $50 million investment on campus.

This is one of several major investments to Rickards High over the last few years. District leaders say they want to make sure that all students in the district have access to the same education.

In August of 2020, Leon County Schools unveiled another new building at Rickards, a $60 million investment in new technology and classroom renovations.

Rickards Principal Douglas Cook says these projects help bring pride to the students and to the southside community.

“It’s tremendous for the kids that go to school here, that come every day. They wanted the school to stay on 3013 Jim Lee Road, so it’s just amazing what our leaders, understanding that we need to make sure that we kind of spread the resources around and make sure that all schools are the same,” Cook said.

The $50 million project includes eight classrooms that will each hold science classes.

RHS is still finishing up the last of the improvements to the courtyard. Once that’s completed, they’ll hold the last dedication for these campus investments.

