Advertisement

State lawmakers to spend $6 million fighting vaccine mandates

(KCBD)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - While the majority of debate in the state Capitol during the special session on vaccine mandates will be focused on policy, some of the proposals also come with a price tag.

$6 million will go towards enforcing a mandate ban and creating a new statewide occupational safety agency.

With a statewide budget of roughly $100 billion, the $6 million lawmakers plan to commit this week to fight mandates is merely a drop in the bucket.

That has some Democrats, like Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, questioning how serious Republicans are about these bills.

“Florida’s largest employers went forward with their vaccine requirement and all of those workers are now vaccinated. So this is all a stunt,” said Smith.

$5 million would go to the Attorney General to fund enforcement of the vaccine mandate ban.

State Senator Danny Burgess said those dollars are likely just the beginning.

“The reality is we’re going to be back in two months. So what we wanted to do was make sure that we dedicated enough money at this point in time to able to at least get us through that point in time,” said Burgess.

Lawmakers have also proposed $1 million to plan for a new state occupational health and safety agency.

The money would only start the process of creating a statewide OSHA replacement.

If a plan is actually carried out the price tag would be significantly higher.

“Probably somewhere between $20 and $25 million to staff it appropriately,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson.

The governor would have to return a report on the creations of a statewide OSHA by January 17 of next year.

That report would detail timelines and costs associated with the creation of the agency.

Rich Templin with the AFL-CIO said he sees potential benefits to a statewide OSHA, but he has doubts lawmakers are truly committed.

“We just want to make sure that this effort is serious to improve worker safety and not just a political stunt looking to get headlines,” said Templin.

The state would also need approval from the federal OSHA, something it would be unlikely to receive under the current administration.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a young man fell to his death Saturday night, according...
TPD investigating death in Collegetown following seven-story fall
Five inmates escaped a central Georgia jail late Friday night. Authorities say they are...
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped inmates in central Ga.
Former Florida State and NFL football star Nigel Bradham was arrested in Tallahassee Saturday...
Former FSU star, NFL player Nigel Bradham arrested
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another
A Tallahassee woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband is asking to be released...
Tallahassee woman accused in murder for hire plot seeking release

Latest News

A memorial is now growing outside an apartment building in Collegetown as police continue to...
Memorial created for Tallahassee man who died from seven-story fall
Middle school students create plan to plant 200 trees for Tallahassee's bicentennial
Middle school students fundraise to plant 200 trees for Tallahassee’s bicentennial
Memorial created for Tallahassee man who died from seven-story fall
Gilmore spent the last twelve years as the Chief of the Lake City Police Department, making...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office hires Dr. Argatha Gilmore as first female Assistant Sheriff
The Florida Capitol
Lawmakers begin special session on vaccines