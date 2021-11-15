Tallahassee woman accused in murder for hire plot seeking release

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband is asking to be released to await trial.

Gretchen Buselli was indicted and arrested on federal charges in September. Prosecutors say she arranged to pay an undercover FBI agent $25,000 for the job and left a $5,000 down payment at an agreed-upon drop spot in Cascades Park.

A court hearing is now slated for Monday afternoon as Buselli’s attorneys argue she is not a danger or a flight risk and should be released from the federal detention center to await trial.

Buselli’s lawyer argues she has strong local ties, a stable home and job and no prior criminal history.

“The defense asserted that Ms. Buselli’s desire to have contact with her daughter in the future was a strong factor in favor of her complying with any condition the Court imposed,” the federal public defender wrote in his request for release.

He proposes GPS and computer monitoring.

Prosecutors are fighting the request for release, saying Buselli is a danger to her ex-husband and made prior comments about “fleeing the country with her minor daughter to live life on the run, if necessary.”

The detention hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

Buselli’s trial was recently postponed until February 2022.

