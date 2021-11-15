Advertisement

UK police: Blast outside hospital was terrorist incident

This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England,...
This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police said Monday that a blast in a taxi outside a hospital that killed a man was caused by an improvised explosive device and is being treated as a terrorist incident, but the motive remains unclear.

Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said Sunday’s explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital was caused by “the ignition of an explosive device” that was brought into the vehicle by a passenger.

The male passenger died in the explosion and fire that followed, and the taxi driver was injured.

Jackson said “enquiries will now continue to seek to understand how the device was built, the motivation for the incident and to understand if anyone else was involved in it.”

Three men in their 20s were arrested elsewhere in the city under the Terrorism Act on Sunday, and a fourth was detained on Monday, he said..

Suspicions about a motive for the explosion have been aroused by the timing — just before 11 a.m. on Remembrance Sunday, the moment people across Britain hold services in memory of those killed in wars.

Jackson said investigators had not found a link to remembrance events, “but it is a line of inquiry we are pursuing.”

“Although the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident,” he said at a press briefing.

He said the passenger had been picked up by the cab a 10-minute drive away and asked to be taken to the hospital, where the explosion occurred. The driver, named locally as David Perry, managed to escape from the car. He was treated in hospital and released.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said the taxi driver locked the doors of his cab so the passenger couldn’t leave.

“The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital,” she told the BBC.

Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, said she was “being kept regularly updated on the awful incident.”

Nick Aldworth, a former senior terrorism investigator in Britain, said the taxi appeared to have sustained “a lot of fire damage with very little blast damage.”

He said that “whatever was in that vehicle was either a low yield or didn’t work properly, or possibly an incendiary. So I think it’s very much open to debate at the moment about what has happened.”

Britain’s official threat level from terrorism stands at “substantial,” the middle rung on a five-point scale, meaning an attack is likely. The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre sets the threat level based on intelligence about international terrorism at home and overseas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a young man fell to his death Saturday night, according...
TPD investigating death in Collegetown following seven-story fall
Five inmates escaped a central Georgia jail late Friday night. Authorities say they are...
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped inmates in central Ga.
A crash with injuries resulted in a roadway closure between Midyette Road and Hill Lane,...
Crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road
Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of an NCAA college football...
FSU upsets Miami, 31-28, in another rivalry classic
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice President Joe Biden walk down the red carpet on...
A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for virtual meeting
President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping will meet in a virtual summit on Monday.
Biden meets Xi virtually, what to expect
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Democrats push for paid family leave ahead of critical votes
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill