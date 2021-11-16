Advertisement

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Nov. 16

By Charles Roop
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were a little warmer Tuesday afternoon with most locations in the 70s with a few upper 70s. High pressure was centered over Northeast Florida Tuesday, but is forecast to move northeastward Tuesday night and Wednesday. Its movement into the Atlantic will change the wind direction to the Southeast, and increase surface moisture. Despite the higher dewpoints, the sky will be mostly sunny Wednesday with morning lows slightly warmer (lower 40s inland to the lower 50s on the coast) and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front is forecast to enter the eastern U.S. Thursday into Friday, but the best lift will stay to the north and the best moisture will stay to the south of the viewing area. The weaker pattern will allow for very lower rain chances - 10% at the highest - for Thursday night into early Friday. The forecast calls for the cold front to pass the viewing area early Friday morning, and decrease the surface moisture during the day. The morning low will be in the mid 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend before Thanksgiving looks quiet, but low-level moisture that’s forecast to linger will keep rain chances between 10% and 20%. The sky will be between partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

Global guidance models hinted at a second cold front to move through the viewing area Monday with slightly better uplift and deep moisture content. As of this post, rain chances are at 40% but is subject to change based on future guidance model runs. The American GFS and the European models both agree on drier and cooler air returning to the Southeast Tuesday. Highs are forecast reach into the upper 60s Tuesday with the morning low in the 40s.

