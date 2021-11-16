Florida to receive $198 million to expand electric vehicle charging stations thanks to infrastructure bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida is set to receive $198 million to expand electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

The initiative is included in President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, signed on Monday.

In Tallahassee, several charging stations have already been installed and some drivers say they’re starting to notice longer lines to charge up.

The city’s first station is at the Cascades parking garage, but its just one piece of a larger effort to increase charging station infrastructure.

For some Florida drivers, filling up is starting to look a little different.

“We’re seeing more EVs on the roads, we’re seeing more trending toward electric vehicles, and as we move toward that clean energy future these are going to become more and more needed in the community,” said Lizzy Kelley with City of Tallahassee Communications.

The city installed its first public use charging stations at Cascades Park last summer, but staff say more are on the way, including stand alone stations.

As part of President Biden’s infrastructure, $198 million will be allocated to the state for projects like these.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called the bill a “game changer.”

“It’s going to take all of us to make this vision in to a reality. But we know that doing nothing about climate change is no longer an option,” Fried said.

Also included in the bill, Florida is also set to receive $1.6 billion to improve water infrastructure, $500 million for renewable energy in schools and $5 billion to move thousands of buses to electric fleets.

The Tallahassee City Commission has set a goal to be a 100% net clean renewable energy community.

“A clean energy future is important for all of us, it’s about the future, and so this is one piece of how we get there,” Kelley said.

Right now, the city has not identified where the future stations will be. They will be holding meetings next month where the public can share their input.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.