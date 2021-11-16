Advertisement

Gadsden County deputy shot near Jamieson Road

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has been shot in the area of...
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has been shot in the area of Jamieson Road near Havana.(Savannah Kelley -- WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has been shot in the area of Jamieson Road near Havana. The shooting happened after deputies were chasing a stolen car, according to the sheriff’s office.

GCSO says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead agency on this active investigation.

The deputy has been taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. GCSO Lt. Anglie Holmes says the deputy is in stable condition and heading into surgery.

Her family has been notified, and they are asking for prayers, Holmes says.

The suspect was apprehended by a Florida Highway Patrol K-9 unit after about an hour-long manhunt and was arrested by troopers, according to FHP.

The call regarding a deputy shot came in around 11:40 a.m. and the suspect was nabbed at 12:43 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy has been with GCSO for about three years.

The WCTV newsroom received multiple calls with tips about this crime scene around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

