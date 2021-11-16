Jackson County K-9 unit finds missing woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says its K-9 tracking unit helped find a missing woman Monday afternoon.

Jackson County deputies responded to the Indian Springs Golf Club around 1 p.m. about a report of a missing woman, the press release says. A golfer had noticed the woman wandering near the course’s sixth hole, but then lost sight of her when she continued down a nearby trail, the release says.

JCSO then activated and deployed its K-9 unit. K-9 Linda was able to establish a track near the trail, which led to the bank of the Millpond, the release says.

“The woman was located safe hanging onto a branch in the middle of the pond,” according to JCSO.

Sheriff Donald Edenfield says he would like to thank the man who reached out to the sheriff’s office to report his sighting of the missing woman.

“Partnerships with the community are vital in keeping our residents safe,” the release says.

