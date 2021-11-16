Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities have identified a man arrested in connection to the shooting of a Gadsden County deputy.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday evening that Dexter Lawson is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

LCSO cited a call about a stolen vehicle, in the 5800 block of North Monroe Street.

FDLE later confirmed to WCTV that Lawson is the same suspect involved in the “assault” on a Gadsden County deputy.

Officials say Lawson is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility. Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.