Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested

LCSO says 38-year-old Dexter Antonio Lawson has been arrested following an incident in the 5800 block of North Monroe Street Tuesday afternoon.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities have identified a man arrested in connection to the shooting of a Gadsden County deputy.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday evening that Dexter Lawson is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

LCSO cited a call about a stolen vehicle, in the 5800 block of North Monroe Street.

FDLE later confirmed to WCTV that Lawson is the same suspect involved in the “assault” on a Gadsden County deputy.

Officials say Lawson is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility. Additional charges are pending.

