Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities have identified a man arrested in connection to the shooting of a Gadsden County deputy.
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday evening that Dexter Lawson is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.
LCSO cited a call about a stolen vehicle, in the 5800 block of North Monroe Street.
FDLE later confirmed to WCTV that Lawson is the same suspect involved in the “assault” on a Gadsden County deputy.
Officials say Lawson is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility. Additional charges are pending.
