Manhunt underway near Coleman Road in Valdosta

The Georgia State Patrol says a manhunt is underway in the area of Coleman Road in Valdosta.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia State Patrol says a manhunt is underway in the area of Coleman Road in Valdosta.

According to a GSP sergeant, a car chase started in Turner County around 11:49 a.m. The chase led troopers to I-75′s exit 22 near Valdosta. Troopers are now looking for a person in the woods near Coleman Road.

This is a developing story. WCTV is working to gather more information about this incident.

