Teacher of the Month Winner: Alexus Hill, St. John Paul II High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This school year, WCTV and Envision Credit Union are teaming up yet again to thank local teachers for their dedication to their students.

Alexus Hill, a ninth-grade teacher at St. John Paul II High School, was nominated and selected as the second “Teacher of the Month” winner for the 2021-22 school year.

WCTV and Envision Credit Union visited St. John Paul II High School to surprise Hill and celebrate the achievement with her students.

Hill was honored to hear what former students and parents wrote about her in the nomination forms.

Hill started her career in hybrid learning, and now she’s grateful to be back fully in the classroom.

She explained that her students motivated her to get through all the hurdles of being a new teacher during the pandemic.

“They really keep it lively and they remind you why we are doing what we are doing. They remind you that it’s good to keep fighting COVID, good to keep going out and living your life and making sure you still stay safe, but you’re seeing people and making connections.”

Hill was awarded a “Teacher of the Month” plaque, a gift bag and a monetary prize, as a thank you from Envision Credit Union and WCTV.

