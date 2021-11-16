Advertisement

Teacher of the Month Winner: Alexus Hill, St. John Paul II High School

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This school year, WCTV and Envision Credit Union are teaming up yet again to thank local teachers for their dedication to their students.

Alexus Hill, a ninth-grade teacher at St. John Paul II High School, was nominated and selected as the second “Teacher of the Month” winner for the 2021-22 school year.

WCTV and Envision Credit Union visited St. John Paul II High School to surprise Hill and celebrate the achievement with her students.

Hill was honored to hear what former students and parents wrote about her in the nomination forms.

Hill started her career in hybrid learning, and now she’s grateful to be back fully in the classroom.

She explained that her students motivated her to get through all the hurdles of being a new teacher during the pandemic.

“They really keep it lively and they remind you why we are doing what we are doing. They remind you that it’s good to keep fighting COVID, good to keep going out and living your life and making sure you still stay safe, but you’re seeing people and making connections.”

Hill was awarded a “Teacher of the Month” plaque, a gift bag and a monetary prize, as a thank you from Envision Credit Union and WCTV.

To nominate a deserving teacher, visit our website here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a young man fell to his death Saturday night, according...
TPD investigating death in Collegetown following seven-story fall
Former Florida State and NFL football star Nigel Bradham was arrested in Tallahassee Saturday...
Former FSU star, NFL player Nigel Bradham arrested
A Tallahassee woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband is asking to be released...
Tallahassee woman accused in murder for hire plot seeking release
A memorial is now growing outside an apartment building in Collegetown as police continue to...
Memorial created for Tallahassee man who died from seven-story fall
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 15, 2021

Latest News

Customized lessons from SAS and Sphero help teachers of students with visual impairments bring...
Local school psychologist aims to raise awareness about critical shortage in industry
First grade teacher, Elizabeth Wills of Springwood Elementary, is awarded the Envision Credit...
Teacher of the Month Winner: Elizabeth Wills, Springwood Elementary
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla County school threat deemed not credible
FAMU Student Body President Carrington Whigham.
Student Body President Carrington Whigham excited to further FAMU’s legacy