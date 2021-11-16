Advertisement

Valdosta Mall to host vaccine incentive event this Friday

The mall is partnering with the South Health District to host the event.
The mall is partnering with the South Health District to host the event.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Mall is planning to host a COVID-19 incentive vaccine event on Friday.

The mall is partnering with the South Health District to host the event.

You can attend the event from 3-7 p.m.

If you get the shot, you’ll get a gift card ranging from $10-$50 to spend at various outlets in the mall.

The clinic will be located at the plaza entrance, that’s located next to the Ulta.

Organizers ask that you pre-register for the event beforehand so they can account for the number of vaccines and gift cards needed for the event.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a young man fell to his death Saturday night, according...
TPD investigating death in Collegetown following seven-story fall
A Tallahassee woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband is asking to be released...
Tallahassee woman accused in murder for hire plot seeking release
Former Florida State and NFL football star Nigel Bradham was arrested in Tallahassee Saturday...
Former FSU star, NFL player Nigel Bradham arrested
A memorial is now growing outside an apartment building in Collegetown as police continue to...
Memorial created for Tallahassee man who died from seven-story fall
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 15, 2021

Latest News

Customized lessons from SAS and Sphero help teachers of students with visual impairments bring...
Local school psychologist aims to raise awareness about critical shortage in industry
FAMU Student Body President Carrington Whigham.
Student Body President Carrington Whigham excited to further FAMU’s legacy
FAMU admissions numbers are climbing, and officials say they’re using Homecoming as an...
FAMU recruitment continues to grow
Comedian Roy Wood Jr.
FAMU Homecoming returns with epic convocation ceremony
Assistant Sheriff Argatha Gilmore.
LCSO announces first female Assistant Sheriff