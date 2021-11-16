Woman accused of hiring hit man to stay behind bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman accused of hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband will have to remain behind bars.

Gretchen Buselli was in federal court Monday asking to be released to await trial.

Buselli is accused of agreeing to pay an undercover FBI agent $25,000 for the hit and prosecutors say she made a $5,000 down payment at an agreed upon drop spot in Cascades Park.

According to federal court records, the judge denied Buselli’s request to be released with a GPS monitor, so she’ll remain in federal detention until her trial in February 2022.

