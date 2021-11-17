Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl from Idaho

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.

Authorities believe she is in danger.

Alaina has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and gray boots.

Authorities say Alaina may be with 41-year-old Elizabeth Crofts.

Crofts is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you see Alaina or Crofts, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has been shot in the area of...
Gadsden County deputy shot near Jamieson Road
A death investigation is underway after a young man fell to his death Saturday night, according...
TPD investigating death in Collegetown following seven-story fall
A Tallahassee woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband is asking to be released...
Tallahassee woman accused in murder for hire plot seeking release
A memorial is now growing outside an apartment building in Collegetown as police continue to...
Memorial created for Tallahassee man who died from seven-story fall
Former Florida State and NFL football star Nigel Bradham was arrested in Tallahassee Saturday...
Former FSU star, NFL player Nigel Bradham arrested

Latest News

The Coast Guard rescued 10, including at least one small child, from flooding in the Forks,...
Northwest Storm: ‘Devastating’ flood damage, 1 dead in BC
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
“I was so nervous:” couple shares how they helped treat GCSO deputy seconds after getting shot
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Near-historic floods have displaced hundreds from their homes in Washington state.
Near historic floods devastate and displace