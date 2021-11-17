Former TCC head football coach Henderson issues statement to players, fans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Thomas County Central head coach Ashley Henderson has released a statement to WCTV following his dismissal from his role with the Yellow Jackets.

Henderson’s full statement can be read below.

“Jacket Nation: On behalf of the entire Henderson family, thank you for the privilege to lead this football program for the last 4 years. From day 1, it has been an honor to carry on the Yellow Jacket tradition. We have made tremendous progress we can be proud of over the past 4 years, and know we are leaving it better than we found it. Special thanks to Dr. Williams, Dr. Kornegay, and Mrs Jones for your support during these 4 years.

“To the faculty and staff, thank you for all you pour into our student athletes and buying into teaching the guys to be great on and off the field. From day 1 we have been intentional about developing the total student athlete and I do believe we have done that. I have been blessed to work beside you.

“Football coaches and support staff thank you all for your tireless commitment and effort to energize this program and strive to meet the championship expectations and Yellow Jacket standard. Although we didn’t reach those championship goals, the outcome did not match the effort and commitment you put forth.

“To the players past and present, finish the drill and always remember Tough People Win. This isn’t good bye just a so long. I will always be pulling for you and I am thankful for the opportunity to know you and your families. The memories will last me and my family a lifetime. “Love y’all boys”.

“Last, I want to thank Megan and our boys for all you have sacrificed and done for our football family the last 4 years. From ‘Mrs Hen’s Babies’, feeding the team, decorating the locker room, supporting at practice, to being a water girl 4 hours away on the road you have been a great ambassador to this school and system and I am proud to be your husband.

“As always-Go Jackets!

Coach Hen

#fam1ly”

News broke Wednesday morning that Henderson had been relieved of his duties after four years at the helm of TCC. The Yellow Jackets went 19-22 overall under Henderson, including a 5-6 season this year and a first-round playoff loss.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.