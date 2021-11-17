Gadsden Deputy shot in chase doing well, expected to be discharged within week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Gadsden County deputy survived a hail of gunfire thanks in part to her bullet proof vest.

On Wednesday, we learned that 27-year-old Gadsden County deputy Chicara Hearns, a three-year veteran of the department, underwent successful surgery and will likely be released from Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare within a week.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said during a Wednesday press conference that he’s thanking God, and Hearn’s bulletproof vest, for saving her life.

“This particular vest, along with the good Lord, saved our deputy yesterday,” Young said.

After chasing a suspect in a stolen car Tuesday, Hearns was shot three times, according to Sheriff Young.

Her vest prevented most of the damage, but one bullet hit her liver.

She’s now recovering from surgery at TMH.

“When I say modern day miracles, what a miracle,” Young added.

The suspect, Dexter Antonio Lawson, faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and stolen car charges.

Records show Lawson was released from state prison in April after serving time for stolen car and drug charges out of Orange County. Young said Lawson has a total of 25 felonies and multiple misdemeanors.

“I hope and pray that he’s going away for a long time,” Young said.

Sheriff Young also wanted to thank the citizens of Gadsden County who helped Hearns, particularly Melody and Robert Rodriguez, who spoke with WCTV’s Jacob Murphey Tuesday night and who treated Hearns’ wounds while they waited for help to arrive.

