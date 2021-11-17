Advertisement

Henderson relieved of TCC football coaching duties

Ashley Henderson was relieved of his coaching duties at Thomas County Central. In this file...
Ashley Henderson was relieved of his coaching duties at Thomas County Central. In this file photo, Henderson was previously a coach at Valwood.
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ashley Henderson has been relieved of his coaching duties as the head football coach of the Thomas County Central (TCC) Yellow Jackets.

Henderson was named head coach in 2018. He coached the Yellow Jackets for four seasons.

The football team went 5-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs for the 2021 season. Henderson has a 19-22 overall record with two first round playoff appearances.

“While we greatly appreciate the time that Coach Ashley Henderson has spent as head football coach at Thomas County Central High School and his dedication to our football program and student athletes, the school board has approved the recommendation that Coach Henderson be transferred from the position of head football coach to a teaching position in the school system. The position of head football coach at Thomas County Central High School is now vacant, and it is our intention to move forward with the search for a new head football coach immediately and to secure new leadership for our football program as soon as practical,” Philip Duplantis, TCC athletic director, said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has been shot in the area of...
Gadsden County deputy shot near Jamieson Road
Jamie’s Law would require background checks on ammunition purchases
LCSO says 38-year-old Dexter Antonio Lawson has been arrested following an incident in the 5800...
Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested
The Georgia State Patrol says a manhunt is underway in the area of Coleman Road in Valdosta.
Suspect in Valdosta manhunt stole SUV with Maryland plates
A memorial is now growing outside an apartment building in Collegetown as police continue to...
Memorial created for Tallahassee man who died from seven-story fall

Latest News

Thomas County Central High School (Source: WALB)
Former TCC head football coach Henderson issues statement to players, fans
Godby Cougars football
Brandon McCray out as Godby’s head football coach
The Rickards Raiders host the Leon Lions at Gene Cox Stadium in a Tallahassee showdown.
Jahn resigns as Leon head football coach
Florida forward Colin Castleton, left, blocks a shot attempt by Florida State forward Malik...
Florida MBB beats FSU for first time since 2013