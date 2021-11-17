“I was so nervous:” couple shares how they helped treat GCSO deputy seconds after getting shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an instant, their quiet Gadsden County road turned into what seemed like a warzone.

Melody and Robert Rodriguez were in their home off Jamieson Road Tuesday, when they heard a loud bang and several gun shots.

Before they realized what had happened, they were thrust into action.

“I knew she was scared, I could see it in her face,” Melody said.

The Gadsden County deputy who had been shot seconds earlier was walking up to their door, asking for help.

“Trying to call 911 I was so nervous. I didn’t know what to think,” Melody said.

“Was he going to come up behind her? I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Rodriguez said the deputy didn’t realize her injury at first: “she leans back and she said, ‘I’ve been hit’.”

Dispatchers coached the couple on how to treat her wounds.

“She told me to take her vest off the best I could and apply pressure to the wound,” she said.

Soon, another deputy arrived and helped escort the wounded deputy to EMS.

It was over in an instant, but then a painful waiting game. The couple said it felt like forever before they learned the armed suspect had been caught.

“I knew he was out there with a gun,” she said.

Eventually, word reached them that the suspect had been captured. Soon after, even better news that the deputy would recover.

For this couple, a realization they may have helped save a life.

“I can be a lot stronger than I thought I was, when it comes to a gun and someone being shot,” Melody said.

They believe the deputy played a role in saving their lives, too.

“There is no other officer that I’ve met that has such a beautiful spirit as this woman,” Robert said.

And that sentiment isn’t just from Tuesday’s experience. The couple said they’ve worked with this deputy before on a family issue last month.

At the time, Melody gave the deputy an angel pendant as thanks.

It may have been the angel watching over them Tuesday as the chaos unfolded.

