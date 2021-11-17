Advertisement

“I was so nervous:” couple shares how they helped treat GCSO deputy seconds after getting shot

A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their doorstep for help.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an instant, their quiet Gadsden County road turned into what seemed like a warzone.

Melody and Robert Rodriguez were in their home off Jamieson Road Tuesday, when they heard a loud bang and several gun shots.

Before they realized what had happened, they were thrust into action.

“I knew she was scared, I could see it in her face,” Melody said.

The Gadsden County deputy who had been shot seconds earlier was walking up to their door, asking for help.

“Trying to call 911 I was so nervous. I didn’t know what to think,” Melody said.

“Was he going to come up behind her? I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Rodriguez said the deputy didn’t realize her injury at first: “she leans back and she said, ‘I’ve been hit’.”

Dispatchers coached the couple on how to treat her wounds.

“She told me to take her vest off the best I could and apply pressure to the wound,” she said.

Soon, another deputy arrived and helped escort the wounded deputy to EMS.

It was over in an instant, but then a painful waiting game. The couple said it felt like forever before they learned the armed suspect had been caught.

“I knew he was out there with a gun,” she said.

Eventually, word reached them that the suspect had been captured. Soon after, even better news that the deputy would recover.

For this couple, a realization they may have helped save a life.

“I can be a lot stronger than I thought I was, when it comes to a gun and someone being shot,” Melody said.

They believe the deputy played a role in saving their lives, too.

“There is no other officer that I’ve met that has such a beautiful spirit as this woman,” Robert said.

And that sentiment isn’t just from Tuesday’s experience. The couple said they’ve worked with this deputy before on a family issue last month.

At the time, Melody gave the deputy an angel pendant as thanks.

It may have been the angel watching over them Tuesday as the chaos unfolded.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has been shot in the area of...
Gadsden County deputy shot near Jamieson Road
A death investigation is underway after a young man fell to his death Saturday night, according...
TPD investigating death in Collegetown following seven-story fall
A Tallahassee woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband is asking to be released...
Tallahassee woman accused in murder for hire plot seeking release
A memorial is now growing outside an apartment building in Collegetown as police continue to...
Memorial created for Tallahassee man who died from seven-story fall
Former Florida State and NFL football star Nigel Bradham was arrested in Tallahassee Saturday...
Former FSU star, NFL player Nigel Bradham arrested

Latest News

FSU determines three professors guilty of sexual misconduct
Tallahassee files suit challenging Florida’s anti-riot law
Hundreds of Floridians opposing vaccine mandates were at the State Capitol Tuesday to show...
Hundreds rally in support of banning vaccine mandates
The state of Florida is set to receive $198 million to expand electric vehicle charging...
Florida to receive $198 million to expand electric vehicle charging stations thanks to infrastructure bill