Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 17, 2021

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Nov. 16, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has been shot in the area of...
Gadsden County deputy shot near Jamieson Road
LCSO says 38-year-old Dexter Antonio Lawson has been arrested following an incident in the 5800...
Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested
Jamie’s Law would require background checks on ammunition purchases
The Georgia State Patrol says a manhunt is underway in the area of Coleman Road in Valdosta.
Manhunt underway near Coleman Road in Valdosta
A memorial is now growing outside an apartment building in Collegetown as police continue to...
Memorial created for Tallahassee man who died from seven-story fall

Latest News

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Ocala Road
LCSO says 38-year-old Dexter Antonio Lawson has been arrested following an incident in the 5800...
Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested
Worth County
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 15, 2021