Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year

FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner in this file photo. Lonnie Dench died of COVID-19 in 2020.(Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN)
By KPHO/KTVK staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) - A Thanksgiving tradition is still going strong for two former strangers who met in 2016 after an accidental dinner invitation.

Wanda Dench thought she was sending a text with a dinner invite to her grandson.

It turns out he had changed his number. Jamal Hinton got the message instead.

The two figured out the mistake, then sent selfies to each other.

That’s when Hinton asked if he could still come over to her home in Mesa, Arizona.

And Dench replied, saying, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do. Feed everyone!”

That started the holiday tradition, now in its sixth year. Hinton has documented the holiday each year on social media.

This year, he took to Twitter to tell his followers that the two are still celebrating the day together, with a picture of a text message from Dench inviting him, his girlfriend and his family over for dinner.

Hinton also posted a photo of himself and his girlfriend along with Dench and her late husband Lonnie.

Lonnie died in April 2020 following a battle with COVID-19.

