Quincy City Commission votes 3-2 to fire city manager

The Quincy City Commission voted 3-2 to fire city manager Jack McLean Tuesday evening, giving...
The Quincy City Commission voted 3-2 to fire city manager Jack McLean Tuesday evening, giving him 30-days notice of termination as called for under his contract agreement.(City of Quincy)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy City Commission voted 3-2 to fire city manager Jack McLean Tuesday evening, giving him 30-days notice of termination as called for under his contract agreement.

The mayor and two commissioners who voted in favor of the decision did not cite a specific reason for the termination.

City attorney Gary Roberts raised several concerns about potential legal issues with the decision.

Among them, because of the lawsuit McLean filed Monday, it could look like the contract termination is retaliatory in nature.

VOTING YES

  • Mayor Pro Tem Keith Dowdell
  • Mayor Ronte Harris
  • Commissioner Anessa Canidate

VOTING NO

  • Commissioner Angela Sapp
  • Commissioner Freida Bass-Prieto

Prieto said during the meeting her concerns were the lack of a plan for a replacement and potential legal costs.

“One month from now, what are we going to be doing? What are we going to be looking at? If this does cost our citizens greatly, what are we going to cut out to pay these fees we might have to pay?” Prieto said.

Roberts said that an outside lawyer hired by the city is in conversations with McLean’s attorney about whether McLean’s lawsuit can be mediated or resolved to avoid another lawsuit.

McLean is suing the city commission for approving a motion to freeze hiring and pay raises for city employees, unless they’re approved by city commissioners. McLean argues that the motion violates the city charter.

Commissioners talked about plans for an executive session to discuss that lawsuit, but could not agree on a day and time.

You can watch the meeting below or at this link:

