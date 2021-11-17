Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Ocala Road

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Ocala Road.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Hub Apartments around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the complex at 1303 Ocala Rd. after several people reported gunshots in the area.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in the area, where it was determined his injuries were non-life-threatening, TPD’s incident report says.

TPD says there were no witnesses to this shooting, and they have no suspect information at this time.

