Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Ocala Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Ocala Road.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Hub Apartments around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the complex at 1303 Ocala Rd. after several people reported gunshots in the area.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in the area, where it was determined his injuries were non-life-threatening, TPD’s incident report says.

TPD says there were no witnesses to this shooting, and they have no suspect information at this time.

