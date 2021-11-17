Advertisement

Update: All 5 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates in custody

All five inmates are now in custody.
All five inmates are now in custody.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Kim McCullough and WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A manhunt for five escaped inmates from Pulaski County Jail has come to an end.

Sheriff Danny Brannen said around 11 p.m. Friday, while two officers were checking the cells during nightly lockdown, one of the officers was attacked by an inmate and another inmate pushed the officers into the cell and locked it.

They took a white 2015 Kia Sedona Van with the Georgia tag number CMP8628.

The escaped inmates were Tyree Williams Jr., 33, Tyres Montan Jackson, 27, Lewis Wendell Evans III, 22, Brandon Pooler, 24, and Dennis Penix, Jr., 28.

Evans and Jackson were taken into custody earlier this week in Warner Robins.

Pooler, Williams, Penix were all later taken into custody.

Warner Robins police said Williams was found hiding behind a building at 590 North Davis Drive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said each inmate has a violent history and two are murder suspects.

WALB News 10 is still working to learn details about the other arrests.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

