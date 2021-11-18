2 wanted, 1 arrested in Lowndes Co. motel fatal shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested and two people remain at large in connection to an October fatal shooting at a Valdosta motel, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a motel on Lakes Boulevard on Oct. 28.

When law enforcement arrived, Alpha Jackson was found dead inside a motel room. It was determined that Jackson died from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Cordell Sutton, Terri Gary and Brittany Reaves were identified as suspects.

The sheriff’s office said Gary was arrested on murder warrants and that Sutton and Reaves remain at large.

Sutton is described as a Black male, 35, is 5′11 and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Reaves is described as Black female, 29, 5′1 and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 671-2950 or call 911.

