Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in New Mexico for missing 10-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to be with Jacqueline Haymon, officials said.(MissingKids. org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Mexico State Police asked for public assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy.

The Amber Alert states Nicolai Kuznetsov is a white male child, 3-foot-10 tall and weighing approximately 60 pounds, with dirty blond hair and brown eyes.

He hasn’t been seen since Nov. 5 and is believed to be in danger. Officials believe he is with his mother, Jacqueline Haymon.

A district court judge in Albuquerque issued an emergency custody order Thursday, which granted Nicolai’s biological father custody due to the grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child.

The court also issued a bench warrant for Haymon’s arrest. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

They may be driving a gray Honda Civic with a New Mexico black chile license plate, tag number AMAP53.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Mexico State Police at 505-841-9256 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie’s Law would require background checks on ammunition purchases
FSU determines three professors guilty of sexual misconduct
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
“I was so nervous:” couple shares how they helped treat GCSO deputy seconds after getting shot
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Ocala Road
LCSO says 38-year-old Dexter Antonio Lawson has been arrested following an incident in the 5800...
Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Tallahassee Police Department HQ.
Tallahassee Police Department pauses new crime alert policy, commits to greater transparency
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Defense attorneys rest in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
President Biden signs infrastructure bill
Insults lobbed at President cause unrest on House floor
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills