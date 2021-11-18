CTRPA gathering public input on 21 mile multi-use path along US 90

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency, or the CRTPA, is gathering public input on a 21 mile multi-use bicycle and pedestrian path from Leon County to Monticello.

The group includes City of Tallahassee Commissioners and County Commissioners from Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla, and Jefferson.

The project dates back to 2019.

It will be part of the Sun Trails Network, which is an FDOT program.

The trail is proposed to run from the west on Pedrick Road, near the Eastside Branch Library, to the east in downtown Monticello to link up with the bike path there.

Nearby businesses like the idea of the path.

Megha Patel works as a cashier at Maxwell’s Grocery off US-90. She says her husband has brought up the idea before.

“That’s a good idea, yeah, because he loves bicycles,” Patel said.

Across the street, Linzy Ratliff and Adriana Flores work at the American Safety Institute, also located along US-90.

“Everything from cyclists, to pedestrians, to people riding in the actual car happens on this main road,” Ratliff said.

The two say crashes are not uncommon.

“We hear a lot of them. We hear them, yes. It usually happens at the intersection, of a lot of squealing breaks,” they said.

Both believe an alternate route for pedestrians and cyclists could help.

“I think it’s a fabulous idea, with as many people as we see on foot,” Ratliff said.

“It gives us protection, obviously when we’re walking and cycling,” Flores said.

The CRTPA is looking at four trail alignments.

Alignment Option 1 has the trail running on both sides of US 90, with two crossings and four constrained areas.

Alignment Option 2 has the trail staying on the south side of US 90 for its entirety, and has three constrained areas.

Alignment Option 3 has the trail running on both sides of US 90, with five constrained areas.

The fourth option, or the Hybrid Alignment, has the trail running on both sides of the road, with four crossings and one constrained area.

According to the agenda item, that final option avoids many of the constraints identified in other options, and was previously identified as a preferred trail alternative.

Ratliff and Flores say the ability to get across US-90 will be important.

“If my destination is on the other side of the road, you want to know that you have a place that’s been provided for you where cars are told they need to yield the right of way,” Ratliff said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier pointed out the need for other studies with the Amazon facility coming to the I-10 interchange near the trail.

“It would be good to connect these dots with County Administration as we’re looking at the traffic issues around the fulfillment center,” Dozier said.

The CRTPA will have another round of public engagement in early 2022.

