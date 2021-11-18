Advertisement

Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee

The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head.(WZTV, BRENTWOOD PD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Tennessee family’s pet Lab is being celebrated as a hero after alerting the neighborhood to the presence of an armed criminal.

“Gus” went after the convicted felon, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head. The noise alerted neighbors in the Brentwood subdivision who then called police.

Home security video helped police capture the suspect, 20-year-old Kequan Waller.

Gus was taken to the veterinarian, where he jumped off the stretcher and walked into the building himself.

Since the shooting, the Golden Labrador has made a full recovery and earned a new nickname, “superdog.”

His owners, the Dixon family, have even made Gus a superhero cape to celebrate his new found fame.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie’s Law would require background checks on ammunition purchases
FSU determines three professors guilty of sexual misconduct
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
“I was so nervous:” couple shares how they helped treat GCSO deputy seconds after getting shot
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Ocala Road
LCSO says 38-year-old Dexter Antonio Lawson has been arrested following an incident in the 5800...
Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested

Latest News

The Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency, or the CRTPA, is gathering public input on...
CTRPA gathering public input on 21 mile multi-use path along US 90
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
Gadsden Sheriff presents couple with certificate to thank them for actions in helping Dept. Hearns
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled