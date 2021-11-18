Gadsden County deputy shot 3 times gifted check from colleagues around the state

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - It was an emotional moment inside the hospital room of a Big Bend deputy who was shot three times in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Chicara Hearns, 27, was in great spirits Wednesday night, cracking jokes from her hospital bed inside Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, said Lt. Anglie Holmes of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

Holmes said Hearns, who is a three-year veteran of the agency, had already started physical therapy roughly 24-hours after undergoing emergency surgery. Sheriff Morris Young paid the deputy a visit at TMH earlier Wednesday afternoon, in which he surprised her mother with a check inside the hospital room.

“I want to present you with $1,000 and, like I said, this is just for y’all to get something to eat, or whatever,” he said during a live stream on the GCSO Facebook page. “Like we talked about last night, I don’t want you worrying about nothing, but your baby — that’s it.”

Morris presented the check on behalf of the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s “Lend a Hand” program and promised it is the first of many to come to help the family through the recovery process.

“I just wanted to show the public how the law enforcement community comes together. There are the things they don’t see behind the scenes. Law enforcement like to take care of their own,” Morris said.

Deputy Hearns is lucky to be alive after being the target of a hail of gunfire. She is expected to be released from the hospital within the next week. Officials said the perpetrator is a repeat offender and has since been charged with attempted murder and other crimes.

