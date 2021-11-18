Gadsden Sheriff presents couple with certificate to thank them for actions in helping Dept. Hearns

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and other members of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office went to the home of Melody and Robert Rodriguez to thank them for their swift action in helping a GCSO deputy earlier this week.

GCSO posted a video to their Facebook page of Sheriff Young thanking the couple, as well as giving them a certificate as a way of saying thank you for their actions.

“We are here today on behalf of Deputy [Chicara] Hearns...What y’all did, there are a lot of folks who would have done the same thing,” Sheriff Young said. “Everybody’s so grateful to know that y’all rendered aid to her in a time of need.”

The Rodriguez’s, who spoke with WCTV the night following the incident, rendered help to 27-year-old Deputy Chicara Hearns after she was shot by Dexter Lawson during a pursuit.

Lawson was arrested that same day and is facing murder charges, along with others.

“When I saw it was her out, I went back to get some clothes on and I went out to get her. By the time I got back, my husband was at the front door and she was right here,” Melody Rodriguez told Sheriff Young.

When presenting the certificate of award, Young said there will be an “official” ceremony to recognize the Rodriguez’s, where Dept. Hearns will be able to join.

