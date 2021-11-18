Advertisement

Gadsden Sheriff presents couple with certificate to thank them for actions in helping Dept. Hearns

A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their doorstep for help.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and other members of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office went to the home of Melody and Robert Rodriguez to thank them for their swift action in helping a GCSO deputy earlier this week.

GCSO posted a video to their Facebook page of Sheriff Young thanking the couple, as well as giving them a certificate as a way of saying thank you for their actions.

“We are here today on behalf of Deputy [Chicara] Hearns...What y’all did, there are a lot of folks who would have done the same thing,” Sheriff Young said. “Everybody’s so grateful to know that y’all rendered aid to her in a time of need.”

The Rodriguez’s, who spoke with WCTV the night following the incident, rendered help to 27-year-old Deputy Chicara Hearns after she was shot by Dexter Lawson during a pursuit.

Lawson was arrested that same day and is facing murder charges, along with others.

“When I saw it was her out, I went back to get some clothes on and I went out to get her. By the time I got back, my husband was at the front door and she was right here,” Melody Rodriguez told Sheriff Young.

When presenting the certificate of award, Young said there will be an “official” ceremony to recognize the Rodriguez’s, where Dept. Hearns will be able to join.

To see the full video, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie’s Law would require background checks on ammunition purchases
FSU determines three professors guilty of sexual misconduct
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
“I was so nervous:” couple shares how they helped treat GCSO deputy seconds after getting shot
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Ocala Road
LCSO says 38-year-old Dexter Antonio Lawson has been arrested following an incident in the 5800...
Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested

Latest News

The Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency, or the CRTPA, is gathering public input on...
CTRPA gathering public input on 21 mile multi-use path along US 90
International Rescue Committee
The International Rescue Committee welcomed over 75 Afghan Immigrants in the last two months
Doctors recommend everyone older than six months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless...
Tallahassee, Thomasville leading nation in flu activity
Drugs seized by the Panama City Police Department.
Panama City Police seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl