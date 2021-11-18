The International Rescue Committee welcomed over 75 Afghan Immigrants in the last two months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee is continuing to welcome refugees from Afghanistan. In the last two months, the International Rescue Committee has helped over 75 Afghan refugees settle in the region.

Some refugees land at the Tallahassee Airport with suitcases, others with the clothes on their back and a passport. People and families are fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban overtook their country.

“Since the takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan, many of those Afghan nationals that were working with U.S. government forces or U.S. diplomatic organizations or International Organizations like the International Rescue Committee have felt very persecuted and have feared for their lives,” JC Torres, the development manager for the IRC in Florida, described.

The IRC says Tallahassee residents can help refugees by saying hello and welcoming them to the city.

The IRC is also thankful for their many volunteers and donations they’ve already received and is asking for monetary donations to help provide for the refugees. If you’d like to donate to the IRC by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.