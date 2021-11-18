Advertisement

The International Rescue Committee welcomed over 75 Afghan Immigrants in the last two months

International Rescue Committee
International Rescue Committee(International Rescue Committee)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee is continuing to welcome refugees from Afghanistan. In the last two months, the International Rescue Committee has helped over 75 Afghan refugees settle in the region.

Some refugees land at the Tallahassee Airport with suitcases, others with the clothes on their back and a passport. People and families are fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban overtook their country.

“Since the takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan, many of those Afghan nationals that were working with U.S. government forces or U.S. diplomatic organizations or International Organizations like the International Rescue Committee have felt very persecuted and have feared for their lives,” JC Torres, the development manager for the IRC in Florida, described.

The IRC says Tallahassee residents can help refugees by saying hello and welcoming them to the city.

The IRC is also thankful for their many volunteers and donations they’ve already received and is asking for monetary donations to help provide for the refugees. If you’d like to donate to the IRC by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie’s Law would require background checks on ammunition purchases
FSU determines three professors guilty of sexual misconduct
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
“I was so nervous:” couple shares how they helped treat GCSO deputy seconds after getting shot
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Ocala Road
LCSO says 38-year-old Dexter Antonio Lawson has been arrested following an incident in the 5800...
Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested

Latest News

The Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency, or the CRTPA, is gathering public input on...
CTRPA gathering public input on 21 mile multi-use path along US 90
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
Gadsden Sheriff presents couple with certificate to thank them for actions in helping Dept. Hearns
Doctors recommend everyone older than six months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless...
Tallahassee, Thomasville leading nation in flu activity
Drugs seized by the Panama City Police Department.
Panama City Police seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl