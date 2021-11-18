Advertisement

The Kearney Center expands services with new Enrichment Center

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, The CESC Kearney Center is expanding its services while encouraging the community to give back.

The Kearney Center is opening an in-house Enrichment Center in Jan. 2022.

The Enrichment Center will bring in agencies to assist the homeless with financial literacy, mental and behavioral health and other training to become more self-sufficient.

Samantha Vance, the CEO of The Kearney Center, said the homeless population in the Panhandle has increased over the years.

Vance said in 2015, the shelter housed an average of 220 people nightly. By 2018, the average was 372 people.

The coronavirus pandemic also hit the Kearney Center hard. Vance said there was an outbreak at the shelter four weeks ago.

By last week, the virus was contained due to help from the Surgeon General and the State Department of Health.

The Kearney Center is now under strict guidelines for testing daily. The pandemic has also limited how many people can stay overnight, but Vance said they are hoping to reopen more at the end of the month as winter approaches.

During the holidays, the Kearney Center is accepting food and supplies donations, along with monetary donations.

The Kearney Center provides free medical and dental services, a safe place to shelter and three meals a day.

To learn more visit The Kearney Center website.

