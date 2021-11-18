Advertisement

Leon County judge sides with City on homeless shelter issue with City Walk

A Leon County Circuit Judge sided with the City of Tallahassee after City Walk Urban Mission...
A Leon County Circuit Judge sided with the City of Tallahassee after City Walk Urban Mission appealed a code enforcement action from earlier in 2021.(Monica Casey | WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Circuit Judge sided with the City of Tallahassee after City Walk Urban Mission appealed a code enforcement action from earlier in 2021.

City Walk’s most recent filing requests a written opinion on the issue from the judge.

The City of Tallahassee denied the shelter a permit in March and issued fines for its continued operation after complaints from nearby businesses and residents.

City Walk then filed an appeal in Circuit Court, arguing that the City’s code creates a system allowing for discrimination against religious institutions.

The Circuit judge upheld the fines.

In a statement, City Walk Urban Mission Pastor and Director Renee Miller wrote: “City Walk has never closed for even a second and we have no plans to do so.”

In an e-mail from the City Attorney to Commissioners and City Manager Reese Goad, Cassandra Jackson explained there is a separate issue pending before a Division of Administrative Hearings Judge about the denial of a permit.

“In addition to the code enforcement case, we also have a separate proceeding with City Walk concerning the denial of a permit to operate the shelter (a decision issued by the Development Review Committee). That proceeding is pending before a Division of Administrative Hearings administrative law judge and will go before the Planning Commission for decision on the permit issue. After decision by the Planning Commission, there will also be a right of appeal (initially to the circuit court).”

Cassandra Jackson, City Attorney, E-mail to Commissioners 11/04/21

Legal representation for City Walk also provided a statement.

A decision from the ALJ regarding our appeal of the City’s denial of City Walk’s site plan permit is forthcoming. We are optimistic the ALJ will recognize that the City violated state and federal law when it affirmatively induced City Walk to operate a cold-night shelter but then denied City Walk’s application to pursue its original, lower-impact religious mission—supportive housing.

Christine Pratt, First Liberty Institute

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie’s Law would require background checks on ammunition purchases
FSU determines three professors guilty of sexual misconduct
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
“I was so nervous:” couple shares how they helped treat GCSO deputy seconds after getting shot
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Ocala Road
LCSO says 38-year-old Dexter Antonio Lawson has been arrested following an incident in the 5800...
Suspect in Gadsden County deputy involved shooting arrested

Latest News

FAMU campus
‘This long? It’s gonna take this long?’: FAMU students frustrated by months-long financial aid delay
The Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency, or the CRTPA, is gathering public input on...
CTRPA gathering public input on 21 mile multi-use path along US 90
FAMU students frustrated by months-long financial aid delay
Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: November 18, 2021
Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: November 18, 2021