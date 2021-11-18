Mills, Fletcher lead FSU to victory in an ugly one with Tulane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State defeated Tulane, 59-54, on Wednesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Tulane led by as many as seven points in the first half, but never led over the final 24-plus minutes - a stretch during which FSU pushed their lead to as many as 10 points.

The Seminoles (2-1, 0-0 ACC) led the Green Wave (1-2, 0-0 AAC), 37-32, at the half, but both teams scored just 22 points each in the second half.

“It is obvious that we are not playing real well right now,” FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the game. “Teams go through those periods where they just can’t seem to get it together. We’ve had our challenges. We just have to work our way through them.

“I thought their zone made us somewhat lethargic,” Hamilton added. “To our credit, we made just enough plays to win.”

Caleb Mills led FSU with 13 points, while Cam’Ron Fletcher added 11 points, including some much-needed baskets down the stretch. Mills and Fletcher were the lone Seminoles in double figures on an evening where nothing came easy for either team.

“Cam’Ron has the potential to be a very good player for us,” Hamilton said after the game. “He made a huge play down the stretch and that is what he is capable of giving us.”

Malik Osborne added nine points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Polite had six points and 10 rebounds. FSU had a 42-38 advantage on the boards for the evening.

FSU center Tanor Ngom made his first appearance of the regular season. He played seven minutes and scored three points, while grabbing a pair of rebounds. He had missed FSU’s first two games with a concussion suffered in practice.

FSU was 22-of-55 (40.0%) from the floor, including 28 points in the paint. The Seminoles were just 6-of-22 (27.3%) from deep. They went 9-of-16 (56.3%) at the line. FSU’s bench contributed 26 points on the evening.

The Seminoles had 15 assists, with three different Seminoles leading the way with three each, and committed 15 turnovers, with starting point guard RayQuan Evans finishing with just two assists compared to a team-high four turnovers.

The home team also recorded nine blocks, including a team-leading four blocks by Evans, and eight steals, with Mills leading the way with three takeaways.

Jalen Cook (21 points) and Jaylen Forbes (15 points) led Tulane. As a team, the Green Wave were just 16-of-55 (29.1%) from the floor, including 9-of-26 (34.6%) from deep. They were 13-of-20 (65.0%) from the line. They had just six assists, while committing 13 turnovers. They recorded eight steals and blocked four shots.

Each team scored 13 points on the evening off of their opposition’s turnovers.

Next up for FSU is a game against Loyola Marymount on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in the Jacksonville Classic from UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. That game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.